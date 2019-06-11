{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG 13, ARGYLE 7

League: Tri-County Middle League

Argyle;000;330;1 --;7;7;3

Warrens.;160;420;x --;13;13;8

WP -- Daalten DeMarsh (1-0). LP -- Carson Bartow (0-1). 2B -- Jared Montello (Arg), Brenden Dareh (Arg), Jacobie Depew (Arg), Tommy Combs (Warr), Tristian Hitchcock (Warr), Dante Corriveau (Warr).

Argyle highlights: Jared Montello 2 for 4, Run, Clay Bates 2 for 3, 2 RBI, Run, Jacobie Depew 2B, RBI, Run.

Warrensburg highlights: Dante Corriveau 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 5 SB, Daalten DeMarsh 2 for 3, 4 Runs, 4 SB, Caden Allen 2 for 3, 2 Runs, 2 SB, Tristian Hitchcock 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 Runs, Tommy Combs 2B, 2 RBI, Run.

Records: Argyle 0-1, 0-1. Warrensburg 1-0, 1-0.

Notes: Daalten DeMarsh earned the win, as he went 6 innings allowing 6 hits and only 2 earned runs, while striking out 8 batters.

