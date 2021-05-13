ROUNDUP: Daley's buzzer-beater lifts Hudson Falls to victory

Notes: Nina Daley made a layup on a great pass from Bryce Reynolds at the buzzer to lead the Tigers past the Tomahawks. Reynolds led Hudson Falls with 14 points. Dustin Kozakiewicz had 6 while Karina Caputo and Patrick Fuller had 4 each. Corinth was led by Mason Walsh's 15, while Justin Winslow had 8 and Danny Frye chipped in with 6.