ROUNDUP: Daley's buzzer-beater lifts Hudson Falls to victory

HUDSON FALLS 40, CORINTH 39
League: Non-league
Corinth (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mason Walsh;7;0;1;15
Justin Winslow;4;0;0;8
Scotty Sprague;3;0;0;6
Leland Marshall;2;0;0;4
Grace Allen;0;0;0;0
Lindey Torda;0;0;0;0
Danny Frye;3;0;0;6
Totals;19;0;1;39
Hudson Falls (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bryce Reynolds;7;0;0;14
Tommy Martindale;0;0;0;0
Emily Delk;1;0;0;2
Taylor Wescott;1;0;0;2
Patrick Fuller;2;0;0;4
Hayden Tomala;1;0;0;2
Emma Barton;0;0;0;0
Nina Daley;3;0;0;6
Karina Caputo;2;0;0;4
Dustin Kozakiewicz;3;0;0;6
Totals;20;0;0;40
Corinth;12;9;9;9 — 39
Hudson Falls;10;10;8;12 — 40
Notes: Nina Daley made a layup on a great pass from Bryce Reynolds at the buzzer to lead the Tigers past the Tomahawks. Reynolds led Hudson Falls with 14 points. Dustin Kozakiewicz had 6 while Karina Caputo and Patrick Fuller had 4 each. Corinth was led by Mason Walsh's 15, while Justin Winslow had 8 and Danny Frye chipped in with 6.