ROUNDUP: Daley's buzzer-beater lifts Hudson Falls to victory
HUDSON FALLS 40, CORINTH 39

League: Non-league

Corinth (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mason Walsh;7;0;1;15

Justin Winslow;4;0;0;8

Scotty Sprague;3;0;0;6

Leland Marshall;2;0;0;4

Grace Allen;0;0;0;0

Lindey Torda;0;0;0;0

Danny Frye;3;0;0;6

Totals;19;0;1;39

Hudson Falls (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bryce Reynolds;7;0;0;14

Tommy Martindale;0;0;0;0

Emily Delk;1;0;0;2

Taylor Wescott;1;0;0;2

Patrick Fuller;2;0;0;4

Hayden Tomala;1;0;0;2

Emma Barton;0;0;0;0

Nina Daley;3;0;0;6

Karina Caputo;2;0;0;4

Dustin Kozakiewicz;3;0;0;6

Totals;20;0;0;40

Corinth;12;9;9;9 — 39

Hudson Falls;10;10;8;12 — 40

Notes: Nina Daley made a layup on a great pass from Bryce Reynolds at the buzzer to lead the Tigers past the Tomahawks. Reynolds led Hudson Falls with 14 points. Dustin Kozakiewicz had 6 while Karina Caputo and Patrick Fuller had 4 each. Corinth was led by Mason Walsh's 15, while Justin Winslow had 8 and Danny Frye chipped in with 6.

