CORINTH 12, NORTH WARREN 2
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
North Warren;100;010;x —;2;1;2
Corinth;021;09x;x —;12;15;0
WP — David White (1-2). LP — Tom Conway. 2B — David White (Cor) 2, Quentin Seymour (Cor), Will Hollenbeck (Cor). HR — Codi Katha (Cor).
North Warren highlights: Connor Jennings 1 RBI, Ethan Fiorino 1 RBI, Tom Conway 4 IP, 4 strikeouts.
Corinth highlights: Zach Guilder 3-4, 3 RBIs, David White 2-3, 3 RBIs, Quentin Seymour 4-4, 2 RBIs, Will Hollenbeck 2-3, 3 RBIs.
Records: North Warren 1-4. Corinth 1-3.
Notes: David White pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on one hit. He struck out 11. Codi Kathan hit a home run for Corinth. Shane French played great at the catcher position for North Warren.
WARRENSBURG 7, GRANVILLE 7
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Warrensburg;100;120;3 —;7;3;2
Granville;105;100;0 —;7;6;4
2B — Raegan Swain (Gran). 3B — Katie Mceachron (Gran).
Warrensburg highlights: Kaylee 2 for 3, 2 singles, Leigha Barnery 5 stolen bases, Abby Rainis 2 for 3, 2 singles.
Granville highlights: Jordan Chadwick 2 for 3, 2 singles, Lauren Bascom 2 for 2, 2 singles, 14 strikeouts, Haley Corlew 1 for 3, 1 single, Lilly Strout 1 for 3, 1 single.
Records: Warrensburg 0-0-1. Granville 0-0-1.
ARGYLE CHAOS 13,
TICONDEROGA 1
League: Tri-County Middle League softball
Ticonderoga;100;000;0 —;1;4;2
Argyle Chaos;505;030;0 —;13;13;1
WP — Lilly Kingsley (1-0). LP — Andrea Paige (0-1). 3B — Bryanne Mattison (Chaos), Gretta Schneider (Chaos). HR — Bryanne Mattison (Chaos).
Ticonderoga highlights: Stevie Montville 1 for 3, 1B, run scored, Lorelei Leerkes 1 for 2, 1B, BB, Andrea Paige 1 for 2, 1B.
Argyle Chaos highlights: Bryanne Mattison 3 for 3, 1B, 3B, HR, Gretta Schneider 3 for 3, 2 1Bs, 3B, 4 RBIs, Katie Lindsey 2 for 3, 2 1Bs, 3 runs scored, Paige Cormie 2 for 2, 2 1Bs, Jada Phillips 1 for 2, 1B, run scored.
Records: Ticonderogo 0-1. Argyle Chaos 1-0.
Notes: Argyle Chaos scored 13 runs on 13 hits in the first game of the season. Bryanne Mattison for Argyle was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Ticonderogao played solid defense in the team's debut.
