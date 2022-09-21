ROUNDUP: Corinth pulls out OT win over Salem-Cambridge

CORINTH — Ava Holmes scored in 7-on-7 overtime Wednesday as Corinth pulled out a 4-3 Wasaren-Adirondack League field hockey victory over Salem-Cambridge.

Aubrey Lozier scored twice for the Tomahawks and also assisted on a goal by Paige Murphy. Sydney Crombach made 20 saves for Corinth.

Salem-Cambridge battled back to tie three times on goals by Claire Toleman, Kady Crosier and Mary Kate McPhee, the last at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter. The Generals outshot Corinth 23-8, with Brailyn Wright making three saves in goal.

HOOSICK FALLS 4, GRANVILLE 0: Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell earned her 400th career victory as the Panthers rolled.

Ava Kasulianous, Tatum Hickey, Brooke Tonneson and Emma McCart scored goals for Hoosick Falls, and McCart added two assists.

Megan Decker made 18 saves for the Golden Horde.

GREENWICH 8, EMMA WILLARD 0: Kaitlyn Lavoo and Olivia Davis scored 2 goals apiece to lead the Witches to the win.

Brooke Kuzmich, Jocelyn Spiezio, Mackenzie Dixson and Sydney Baptie also netted goals for Greenwich, with Spiezio adding two assists.

Reese Autiello and Maddie Curley split the shutout.

Emma Willard goalie Gabby Possible had 26 saves.