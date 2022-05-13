ROUNDUP: Corinth defeats Hadley-Luzerne

CORINTH 45, HADLEY-LUZERNE 39
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Atkinson;0;0;0;0
J Amoroso;0;0;0;0
K Beaver;1;0;0;2
A Bernash;2;0;0;4
D Bernash;6;0;0;12
J Costillo;1;0;0;2
M Fortner;2;0;0;4
C Hahn;3;0;0;6
A Hayes;2;1;0;7
K Skelly;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;1;0;39
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Scotty S;2;3;0;13
Zoe F;0;0;0;0
Tallula L;1;0;0;2
Jason B;0;0;0;0
Matt B;13;0;0;26
Nate W;0;0;0;0
Allison T;2;0;0;4
Brayden S;0;0;0;0
Mike P;0;0;0;0
Wyatt W;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;3;0;45
Hadley-Luzerne;2;12;12;13 — 39
Corinth;10;12;9;14 — 45