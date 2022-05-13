 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Corinth defeats Hadley-Luzerne

CORINTH 45, HADLEY-LUZERNE 39

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

M Atkinson;0;0;0;0

J Amoroso;0;0;0;0

K Beaver;1;0;0;2

A Bernash;2;0;0;4

D Bernash;6;0;0;12

J Costillo;1;0;0;2

M Fortner;2;0;0;4

C Hahn;3;0;0;6

A Hayes;2;1;0;7

K Skelly;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;1;0;39

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Scotty S;2;3;0;13

Zoe F;0;0;0;0

Tallula L;1;0;0;2

Jason B;0;0;0;0

Matt B;13;0;0;26

Nate W;0;0;0;0

Allison T;2;0;0;4

Brayden S;0;0;0;0

Mike P;0;0;0;0

Wyatt W;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;3;0;45

Hadley-Luzerne;2;12;12;13 — 39

Corinth;10;12;9;14 — 45

