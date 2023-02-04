Cambridge overcame a nine-point deficit with a strong fourth quarter to beat Hudson Falls 44-42 in a non-league girls basketball game on Saturday.

Tristann Crandall scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, when Cambridge outscored the Tigers 16-5. Nicole LaFountain finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Schuylar Nolan had nine points and Samantha Crandall added seven.

Cambridge improved to 12-5 overall.

Seneca Williamson led the way for Hudson Falls with 14 points. Madalyn Dudley (eight), Jerusha Fairbanks (six) and Mya Nolan (six) also contributed to the scoring.

FORT ANN 44, NORTH WARREN 31: Angel Aratare turned in a 17-point performance as Fort Ann defeated North Warren in an Adirondack League game on Friday night.

Maddie Freebern scored 11 points for the Cardinals, who jumped ahead with a 12-6 first quarter. Ella Gadway had nine rebounds Summer Iacobucci had eight rebounds. Freebern blocked six shots.

For North Warren, Laci Bruno recorded 14 points and Isabella Tucci added 10.

STILLWATER 68, JOHNSTOWN 18: Miranda Price amassed 26 points and Ana Parella scored 19 as the Warriors defeated the Bills in a Saturday non-league game. Addison Thorton added 12 points.

Julie Hisert led Johnstown with a 13-point effort.

STILLWATER 50, HOOSIC VALLEY 36: Thorton and Price both had 20-point games as the Warriors won a Wasaren League game on Friday night.

Megan Rice (13) and Paige Gela (nine) were Hoosic Valley’s leading scorers.

WATERFORD 43, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 18: Rachel McOmber (13 points), Maddy Atwood (12) and Piper Morris (10) led the way as Waterford rolled to victory in a Wasaren League game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 61, CORINTH 27: Raymond Harrington finished with 27 points as the Tanagers defeated Corinth on Saturday.

Austin Wells had 14 points, Nate Fiske netted nine and Jesse Baker contributed seven for Hartford. Cody Baker recorded six rebounds and four assists. Drake Stewart made four steals.

For Corinth, Avery Wood scored 12 points and Kaden Wright added seven.

FAIR HAVEN (Vt.) 66, HOOSIC VALLEY 56: Sawyer Ramey had 22 points and Joe Buxton added 20 as Fair Haven handed Hoosic Valley its second loss of the season in a non-leaguer.

Isaiah Eckler led the way for the Valley with 16 points