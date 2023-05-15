WARRENSBURG — Seniors Daalten DeMarsh and Landon Olden powered the Warrensburg baseball team to a 15-3 non-league victory Monday over Crown Point.

DeMarsh doubled, drove in two runs and pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Olden went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Burghers (16-2).

Evan LaPell, Louis Lang and Stevie Schloss all finished with two hits. Winning pitcher LaPell had a double and two RBIs, and Schloss added a double and three runs scored.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 18, NORTH WARREN 5: Salem-Cambridge bunched 10 runs in the final two innings to pull away for the Adirondack League win.

Eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs, three steals and four runs scored to power S-C (6-12).

Brayton Cary, Jeb Gulley and Isaiah Lohret each added two hits, with Cary also drawing four walks and scoring five times. Gulley doubled and both he and Lohret drove in three runs.

Gulley, Cary and Sawyer Saddlemire combined for 11 strikeouts.

North Warren got a double, single and two RBIs from Tyler Hitchcock, a double from Wyatt Jennings and two singles by Maceo Matson.

COLONIE 11, QUEENSBURY 9 (10): Tyler Figueroa hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lift Colonie past Queensbury in non-league action.

Nate Figueroa added two doubles and three RBIs for the Garnet Raiders (14-5).

The Spartans (14-6) were led by Ryan Blanchard, who went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs. Ethan Starr added two singles and an RBI, and Alex Coombes had a double and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 7, BOQUET VALLEY 6: Lexi Sharp and freshman Lucia Williams both went 4 for 4 at the plate to lead Johnsburg-Minerva past Boquet Valley in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

Williams finished with a triple, double, two singles and four RBIs for J-M (7-5 MVAC and overall), which also got a double from Molly Smith. Hannah Sharp struck out five in the win.

Abbey Schwoebel hit a double and Alessia Caputo added a double, single and an RBI for the Griffins, who fell to 9-2 in the league, 10-2 overall.