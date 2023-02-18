Kate McDonough finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks as South Glens Falls beat Troy 53-41 in the opening round of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (18-3) move on to meet No. 3 Queensbury in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday at Catholic Central (6 p.m.). Queensbury and South High shared the Foothills Council championship this season.

Jordan Wolfe recorded 13 points and Bailee Wolfe had 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Alivia Killian contributed six points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 29-18 at the half.

Kate Gilooly led Troy with 12 points.

SCHUYLERVILLE 47, MECHANICVILLE 43: Lauren King led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Black Horses got past the Red Raiders.

Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard (complete) Scores from Saturday's high school playoff games, updated throughout the day.

Schuylerville, the eighth seed, moves on to visit No. 1 Albany Academy on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) in the Class B quarterfinals.

Gracelyn Kilburn scored nine points and Macey Koval and Anika Buff contributed seven points each. The Horses went 18 for 27 from the free-throw line and overcame a 12-3 deficit after the first quarter.

Allie Kenyon (14 points), Ella Zecca (11) and Lila Christensen (10) led Mechanicville.

TAMARAC 57, GLENS FALLS 38: The Bengals jumped out to a 22-9 first-quarter lead and went on to beat the red and black in the opening round of Class B.

Tamarac, the seventh seed, will next visit No. 2 Catskill on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

HOLY NAMES 48, HUDSON FALLS 38: The 10th-seeded Tigers came up short in their Class A opening-round game at No. 7 Holy Names, which moves on to face second-seeded Catholic Central on Thursday.