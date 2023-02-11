Brady Smith’s 23-point performance led South Glens Falls to a 76-61 boys basketball victory over Scotia on Saturday in the Foothills Council Showcase at the Washington Ave. Armory.

Landon Casey scored 16 points, Boston White had 15 and Jack Gutowski contributed nine for the Bulldogs, who pulled away with a 27-12 third quarter. Eddie Bradt led Scotia with 15 points.

SCHUYLERVILLE 51, JOHNSTOWN 48: Luke Sherman tallied 15 points and four other players scored at least eight points as the Black Horses won their showcase game.

Schuylerville outscored the Bills 12-3 in the second period to build a 22-15 halftime lead.

QUEENSBURY 73, BROADALBIN-PERTH 60: Trevon Bailey led the way with a 22-point game as the Spartans used a balanced attack for a showcase victory.

Ryan Blanchard and Ryan Havern, each finished with 14 points, Chase Baker had 11 points and Troy Jorgensen added 10. Ryan Savoie led B-P with 28 points.

TAMARAC 74, HOOSIC VALLEY 43: Mikey Dagostino scored 21 points and James Blake added 20 as the Bengals claimed the Wasaren League championship.

Chris Jones (12) and Isaac Wiley (11) led Hoosic Valley.

CORINTH 60, FORT EDWARD 42: Zach Guilder finished with 15 points as Corinth beat the Flying Forts on Friday night.

Braydin Stone scored 12 points, Hunter Shanahan netted 10 and Avery Wood recorded nine points for the Tomahawks (4-14), who pulled away with a 21-8 fourth quarter.

Calvin Boucher (18 points), Beau Boucher (seven), Dan Boucher (seven) and Zach Bartholomew (six) led Fort Edward (2-18).

ICE HOCKEY

QUEENSBURY 7, SARATOGA 3: Tanner Fearman turned in a five-point performance and the Spartans scored four times in the third period to beat Saratoga on Friday at the Weibel Ave. Rink.

Fearman had two goals and three assists as Queensbury improved to 10-3 in Capital District High School Hockey League play and moved into a tie with Bethlehem for third place. The Spartans are 13-5 overall.

Tyler Dufour and Keegan Lozier also scored twice in the victory. Ethan Kelsey had the other goal. Jacob Fanciullo stopped 15 shots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STILLWATER 50, WATERFORD 38: Miranda Price and Addison Thornton each scored 17 points as Stillwater defeated Waterford on Friday. Rachel McOmber led the way for Waterford with 11 points.