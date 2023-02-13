Bolton outscored Lake Placid 18-8 in the fourth quarter to secure a 57-51 victory over Lake Placid on Monday and a share of first place in Division II of the MVAC.

Jadynn Egloff scored 20 points and Maille Kelley contributed 16 for Bolton (7-6 league, 12-6 overall). Ila Hubert had a nine-point game.

Julia Crawford turned in a 21-point performance for Lake Placid.

CORINTH 50, SCHUYLERVILLE 36: Emily Dingmon had a 25-point game as the Tomahawks bounced back from a loss in the Adirondack League title game to defeat the Black Horses in a non-league game.

Whitney Cameron scored 10 points for Corinth, which improved to 18-2. Taylor Stone added nine points. The Tomahawks built a 31-14 lead at halftime.

Macey Koval (14 points) and Sophie Bodnar (10) led the Black Horses.

SOUTH HIGH 43, AMSTERDAM 24: Jordan Wolfe scored 14 points and the Bulldogs held Amsterdam to 10 points in the first half for a victory in the Foothills Council Showcase on Sunday.

Alivia Killian finished with 11 points and Kate McDonough added seven points for South High (17-3). Rosie Sculco led the Rams with 10 points.

HUDSON FALLS 57, JOHNSTOWN 14: Seneca Williamson’s 26-point performance led the Tigers to a lopsided victory over Johnstown in the Foothills Council Showcase.

Mya Nolan added eight points for Hudson Falls, which led 30-10 at halftime.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 64, WARRENSBURG 55: The Tanagers scored 29 points during a high-scoring fourth quarter to beat the Burghers in an Adirondack League boys basketball crossover game.

Raymond Harrington recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Hartford, which outscored the Burghers 29-21 in the fourth quarter. Nate Fiske netted 14 points and Cody Baker contributed 13 points, five assists and five steals. Drake Stewart (nine points) and Austin Wells (seven points, seven rebounds) also helped the attack.

Evan LaPell (20 points), Brady Cheney (15) and Steve Schloss (10) led the way for Warrensburg.

SCHROON LAKE 57, FORT ANN 31: Corbin Baker finished with 19 points as the Wildcats improved to 18-2 with a non-league win.

Austin Hartwell scored 12 points and Antonio Brown added 11.