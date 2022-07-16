ROUNDUP: Blair hurls Saratoga Stampede to victory in tournament

Saratoga Stampede highlights: South Glens Falls' Taven Blair was dominant on the mound, pitching a complete-game 1-hitter. Blair took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, South Glens Falls’s Charlie Bammert led the team with a double, single and 3 RBIs. Warrensburg’s Caden Allen went 2-2, and Patrick Temple, Chase Santoro, Conner Garrant and Jackson Salaway all added singles in the win.