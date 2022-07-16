 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Blair hurls Saratoga Stampede to victory in tournament

  • 0

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 7,

MASS. REBELS 16U 0

League: Battle of the Borders Saratoga Showcase Tournament

Mass. Rebels 16U;000;000 —;0;1;1

Saratoga Stampede;005;02x —;7;8;0

WP — Taven Blair (1-0). LP — Mitchell Cormier. 2B — Charlie Bammert (SS).

Saratoga Stampede highlights: South Glens Falls' Taven Blair was dominant on the mound, pitching a complete-game 1-hitter. Blair took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, South Glens Falls’s Charlie Bammert led the team with a double, single and 3 RBIs. Warrensburg’s Caden Allen went 2-2, and Patrick Temple, Chase Santoro, Conner Garrant and Jackson Salaway all added singles in the win.

People are also reading…

Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 22-6-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News