ROUNDUP: Blair hurls Saratoga Stampede to victory in tournament

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 7,
MASS. REBELS 16U 0
League: Battle of the Borders Saratoga Showcase Tournament
Mass. Rebels 16U;000;000 —;0;1;1
Saratoga Stampede;005;02x —;7;8;0
WP — Taven Blair (1-0). LP — Mitchell Cormier. 2B — Charlie Bammert (SS).
Saratoga Stampede highlights: South Glens Falls' Taven Blair was dominant on the mound, pitching a complete-game 1-hitter. Blair took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, South Glens Falls’s Charlie Bammert led the team with a double, single and 3 RBIs. Warrensburg’s Caden Allen went 2-2, and Patrick Temple, Chase Santoro, Conner Garrant and Jackson Salaway all added singles in the win.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 22-6-1.