ROUNDUP: Black Horses stampede past Gloverville

Sora Dupras and Ruby Mehan each scored three goals Tuesday to lead Schuylerville to a 7-0 Foothills Council field hockey victory over Gloversville.

Katie Elder also scored for the Black Horses, who also got a pair of assists from Daisy Mehan and one by MaKenna Hart. Schuylerville improved to 2-1 in the league, 2-2 overall.

BOYS SOCCER

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SOUTH HIGH 2 (OT): Corey Cottrell scored the game-winning goal early in overtime on a free kick from 30 yards out as the Black Horses beat the Bulldogs on Monday night.

Chris Jones and Sam Tyler also scored for Schuylerville, which improved to 2-0-1 in Foothills Council play. Griffin Brophy made five stops in goal.

Charlie Brammert and James Thompson scored for South High (1-1, 2-2).

TROY 8, HUDSON FALLS 2: Jakub Kaczmar scored four times as visiting Troy won on the new field at Moran-Derby Park on Monday.

Noah Williamson and Josh Landsman scored for Hudson Falls.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, GREENWICH 3 (OT): Greenwich overcame a 3-1 deficit in the final minutes of regulation to tie the game on Amani Raphael's goal with two seconds left.

Miguel Gonzales and Joshua Poovey also scored for the Witches. Tyler Eddy, Gabe Coffin and Andrew Wood scored for Hoosic Valley.

GIRLS SOCCER

SARANAC LAKE 1, TICONDEROGA 0: Tyler Burth scored on an assist from Lisa Wilson to lift Saranac Lake to a Champlain Valley win over the Sentinels.

Keirra Bechard finished with seven saves for Ticonderoga, while the Red Storm's Karlie Goetz made 10 stops for the shutout.

MECHANICVILLE 8, CAMBRIDGE 0: Maddy Hopeck scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Red Raiders to the win. Allie Kenyon also had two assists. Lexi Pederson made 12 saves for Cambridge.

STILLWATER 3, HOOSICK FALLS 0: Bridget Coon, Bella Estill and Elliott Patenaude netted goals as the Warriors cruised past Hoosick Falls. Hope Granger had 12 saves for the Panthers.