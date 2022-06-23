 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Big ninth leads Stampede

The Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U team scored 11 times in the ninth inning to to post a win.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 16,

SOUTH COLONIE RAIDERS 15U 5

League: ENYTBL

Stampede;002;002;10(11) — 16 16 4

South Colonie;022;000;100 — 5 5 5

WP — Brady Cheney (4-0). LP — Cole Athics. 2B — Nate DiNuzzo (2), Patrick Temple, Caleb Remington. HR — Nate DiNuzzo

Notes: The Stampede erupted for 11 runs in the top of the ninth to earn the extra-innings win. Warrensburg's Brady Cheney was dominant in relief pitching, going 5 2/3 innings allowing one run while striking out 10 to earn the win. Ballston Spa's Nate DiNuzzo had a huge day at the plate, going 5 for 5 with a home run, 2 doubles off the center field fence and 4 RBIs. Saratoga's Patrick Temple went 3-6 with a double and 3 runs scored, South Glens Falls' Jackson Salaway went 3-6 with 2 RBIs and Warrensburg's Caleb Remington went 2-3 with a double and an RBI. The Stampede registered nine hits in the top of the 9th inning alone. The Stampede improved to 11-2 with the win.

