SALEM 8, GRANVILLE 0

League: Tri-County Middle League

Salem;112;021;1 —;8;5;0

Granville;000;000;0 —;0;0;3

WP — Blake Baylor. LP — Christian Steves. 2B — Blake Baylor (S).

Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2 for 4, 3 runs scored, 19 strikeouts, Lucas Martindale 1 for 3 , RBI, 2 runs scored.

Granville highlights: Christian Steves 4 strikeouts.

Records: Salem 2-0.

Notes: Salem pitcher Blake Baylor pitched a complete game of no-hit baseball with 19 strikeouts and 1 BB. Granville pitchers combined for 8 strikeouts.

ARGYLE 12, CORINTH 2

League: Tri-County Middle League

Corinth;200;00x;x —;2;1;8

Argyle;050;07x;x —;12;6;0

WP — Brenden Darrah. LP — Joe Tangora. 2B — Quentin Seymour (C), Lucas Kingsley (A), Bradley Koopman (A). 3B — Tyler Humiston (A).

Corinth highlights: Quentin Seymour 1-2, 2 RBIs.

Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 2-4, 4 RBI, 2 runs, Lucas Kingsley 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs, Brenden Darrah 3 2/3 innings pitched 1 hit 7 strikeouts.

Records: Corinth 0-2. Argyle 2-1.

Notes: Brenden Darrah and Tyler Humiston combined for a one-hitter with 9 strikeouts through 5 innings.

NORTH WARREN 9, WARRENSBURG 8

League: Tri-County Middle League

Warrensburg;102;005;0 —;8;11;2

North Warren;510;000;3 —;9;10;1

WP — Connor Jennings 1-0. LP — Morgan Baker 0-2. 2B — Isaiah Pelkey (NW). 3B — Ethan Fariss (NW).

Warrensburg highlights: Tommy Combs 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Caden Allen 2 for 3, 2 Runs Scored, Daalten DeMarsh 2 for 4, 2 Runs Scored.

North Warren highlights: Ethan Fiorino 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, Isaiah Pelkey 2 RBIs, Ethan Fariss 3 for 3, Triple, 2 Runs Scored.

Records: Warrensburg 1-2. North Warren 1-2.

Notes: North Warren rallied in the bottom of the 7th scoring 3 runs for the win.

