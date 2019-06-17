SALEM 8, GRANVILLE 0
League: Tri-County Middle League
Salem;112;021;1 —;8;5;0
Granville;000;000;0 —;0;0;3
WP — Blake Baylor. LP — Christian Steves. 2B — Blake Baylor (S).
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2 for 4, 3 runs scored, 19 strikeouts, Lucas Martindale 1 for 3 , RBI, 2 runs scored.
Granville highlights: Christian Steves 4 strikeouts.
Records: Salem 2-0.
Notes: Salem pitcher Blake Baylor pitched a complete game of no-hit baseball with 19 strikeouts and 1 BB. Granville pitchers combined for 8 strikeouts.
ARGYLE 12, CORINTH 2
League: Tri-County Middle League
Corinth;200;00x;x —;2;1;8
Argyle;050;07x;x —;12;6;0
WP — Brenden Darrah. LP — Joe Tangora. 2B — Quentin Seymour (C), Lucas Kingsley (A), Bradley Koopman (A). 3B — Tyler Humiston (A).
Corinth highlights: Quentin Seymour 1-2, 2 RBIs.
Argyle highlights: Tyler Humiston 2-4, 4 RBI, 2 runs, Lucas Kingsley 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs, Brenden Darrah 3 2/3 innings pitched 1 hit 7 strikeouts.
Records: Corinth 0-2. Argyle 2-1.
Notes: Brenden Darrah and Tyler Humiston combined for a one-hitter with 9 strikeouts through 5 innings.
NORTH WARREN 9, WARRENSBURG 8
League: Tri-County Middle League
Warrensburg;102;005;0 —;8;11;2
North Warren;510;000;3 —;9;10;1
WP — Connor Jennings 1-0. LP — Morgan Baker 0-2. 2B — Isaiah Pelkey (NW). 3B — Ethan Fariss (NW).
Warrensburg highlights: Tommy Combs 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Caden Allen 2 for 3, 2 Runs Scored, Daalten DeMarsh 2 for 4, 2 Runs Scored.
North Warren highlights: Ethan Fiorino 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, Isaiah Pelkey 2 RBIs, Ethan Fariss 3 for 3, Triple, 2 Runs Scored.
Records: Warrensburg 1-2. North Warren 1-2.
Notes: North Warren rallied in the bottom of the 7th scoring 3 runs for the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.