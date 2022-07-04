ROUNDUP: Bammert named MVP as Stampede win tournament

Notes: Lake George’s Luke Sheldon was dominant on the mound, throwing a complete-game two-hitter while striking out six to earn the win. Offensively, South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert lead the way, going 4 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo, Lake George’s Brody McCabe, Warrensburg’s Caden Allen, South Glens Fallls’ Jackson Salaway and Saratoga’s Patrick temple all added RBI singles.

Notes: Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney improved to 5-0 on the mound, pitching three innings allowing only one hit and no earned runs. Saratoga’s Patrick Temple went 2 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert had a bases-clearing triple. Lake George’s Brody McCabe, Brady Cheney, South Glens Fallss Jackson Salaway and Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo all added RBI singles. Charlie Bammert was named tournament MVP, going 9 for 14 with 13 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and 12 runs scored.