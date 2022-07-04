 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Bammert named MVP as Stampede win tournament

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 10,

ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING WHITE 17U 0

League: The Northen Challenge 17U tournament, Game 3

Adirondack;000;000;x— 0 2 1

Stampede;404;22x;x— 10 8 2

WP — Luke Sheldon (3-0). LP — Wilson. 2B — Charlie Bammert.

Notes: Lake George’s Luke Sheldon was dominant on the mound, throwing a complete-game two-hitter while striking out six to earn the win. Offensively, South Glens Falls’ Charlie Bammert lead the way, going 4 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo, Lake George’s Brody McCabe, Warrensburg’s Caden Allen, South Glens Fallls’ Jackson Salaway and Saratoga’s Patrick temple all added RBI singles.

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 16,

ADIRONDACK LIGHTNING BLACK 17U 2

League: The Northen Challenge 17U tournament, championship game

ADK Lightning;100;10x;x— 2 2 1

Stampede (19-2);313;00x;x— 16 11 1

WP —Brady Cheney (5-0). LP — Dillon. 2B — Charlie Bammert, Caleb Remington.

Notes: Warrensburg’s Brady Cheney improved to 5-0 on the mound, pitching three innings allowing only one hit and no earned runs. Saratoga’s Patrick Temple went 2 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs. Warrensburg’s Caleb Remington went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. South Glens Falls' Charlie Bammert had a bases-clearing triple. Lake George’s Brody McCabe, Brady Cheney, South Glens Fallss Jackson Salaway and Ballston Spa’s Nate DiNuzzo all added RBI singles. Charlie Bammert was named tournament MVP, going 9 for 14 with 13 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and 12 runs scored.

Dragons suffer another loss

Amsterdam scored 11 runs in the first two innings and went on to beat the Glens Falls Dragons 22-2 on Saturday night at Shuttleworth Park.

