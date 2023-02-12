Kendra Ballard (22 points) and Shea Canavan (20 points, eight assists) led the way as Queensbury beat Broadalbin-Perth 70-35 in a battle of first-place girls basketball teams in the Foothills Council Showcase on Sunday.

B-P is the first-place team in the South Division while Queensbury and South Glens Falls tied for first in the North and were the overall Foothills co-champions. Showcase games do not count toward league records.

Aislynn Dixon (seven points, five rebounds), Dyllan Ray (six points, five rebounds) and Kaitlyn Barton (six points) also contributed to the offense as the Spartans dominated Sunday's game at the Washington Ave. Armory. Queensbury was up 19-4 after the first quarter and pulled away with a 20-11 third quarter.

Ballard's 22-point effort was a career high. The victory was the 150th for head coach Megan Bethel with Queensbury (13-7).

Macie Perry scored 10 points and Camille Calderone added nine as Broadalbin-Perth dropped to 15-5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

AMSTERDAM 78, HUDSON FALLS 51: The Rams stayed unbeaten against Foothills Council teams this season with a victory over Hudson Falls, the North Division first-place team.

The Tigers fell to 16-4 overall.