ARGYLE 8, CORINTH 6

League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball

Argyle 040 020 2 — 8 5 4

Corinth 102 011 1 — 6 7 4

WP — Carsen Bartow WP. LP — David White LP. 2B — Bradley Koopman (Argyle), Quentin Seymour (Corinth).

Argyle highlights: Bradley Koopman 1-1, RBI, run, Nate Stanley 1-2, 2 RBI’s, 2 Runs, Connor Brockway 1-3 2 RBI’s.

Corinth highlights: Quentin Seymour 1-4, 2 RBI’s, run, David White 1-3, RBI, Run, 4 innings pitched 8 Strikeouts, Joe Tangora 1-2, RBI, Run.

Records: Argyle 3-5. Corinth 3-4-1.

Notes: This was a well played playoff game by both teams. Argyle had some timely hits with two outs which ended up being the difference. In the top of the 7th with two outs, Lucas Kingsley stole third base. Then with 2 outs, Clay Bates had a slow roller toward third that ended up being the game-winning hit.

HARTFORD 6, GRANVILLE 3

League: Tri County Middle League Softball

Granville 011 001 0 — 3 3 2

Hartford 200 103 x — 6 6 1

WP — Gabby McFarren. LP — Melissa Beaver. 3B — Jordan Chadwick (Granville).

Granville highlights: Jordan Chadwick 2 for 3,triple.

Hartford highlights: Soleia Lamoureux 1 for 2,2 runs scored, Cassie Wade 1 for 2,1 run scored.

Records: Granville 1.5-5.5. Hartford 6-4.

