ARGYLE 18, TICONDEROGA 3
League: TCML Softball, Wednesday
Argyle;453;015; —;18;15;1
Ticonderoga;000;021; —;3;5;3
WP — Gretta Schneider. LP — Stevie Montville, 0-4. 2B — Katie Lindsay (A), Gretta Schneider (A) 2, Kiana Squires (A), Lily Prevost (A), Maddy Gillis (A), Aurelia Leerkes (T).
Argyle highlights: Katie Lindsay 3-3, BB, 3 R, 2B, RBI, Gretta Schneider 2-4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI, Kiana Squires 2-4, 2 B, 2 R, 3 RBI.
Ticonderoga highlights: Aurelia Leerkes 1-2, 2B, RBI, Stevie Montville 1-3, K, Andrea Paige 1-3, RBI, Erin O'Neill 1-1, R, BB, RBI, Jaemasen Wilkinson HBP, R.
Records: Argyle 9-1. Ticonderoga 2-7.
