ARGYLE 10, NORTH WARREN 8
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
North Warren;100;114;1 —;8;6;2
Argyle;700;210;x —;10;9;3
WP — Brenden Darrah. LP — Tom Conway. 2B — Ethan Fariss (NW), Jared Montello (Arg), Nate Stanley (Arg). 3B — Shane French (NW).
North Warren highlights: Shane French 2-4, 2 RBIs, run, Ethan Fariss 2-4, 2 RBIs, run.
Argyle highlights: Jared Montello 3-4, 2 runs, Nate Stanley 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, run, Talha Dar 2-4, RBI.
Records: North Warren 1-6. Argyle 3-3.
SALEM 7, GRANVILLE 4
League: Tri-County Middle League baseball
Salem;013;201;0 —;7;9;4
Granville;000;001;3 —;4;5;1
WP — Owen Foyle. LP — B. Waite. 2B — Ezra Done (Sal), G. Cosey (Gran). 3B — Blake Baylor (Sal) 2, Caleb Matteson (Sal).
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2 for 4, 2 3B, RBI, Caleb Matteson 2 for 4, 3B, 2 RBIs.
Granville highlights: G. Cosey 1 for 3, 2B, 1 run scored.
Records: Salem 6-0. Granville 5-3.
Notes: Salem hitters combined for nine hits while Salem pitchers combined for eight strikeouts. Blake Baylor came in for relief for the two-out save. Granville pitchers combined for eight strikeouts while Granville hitters combined for five hits.
HARTFORD 14, GRANVILLE 4
League: Tri County Middle League softball
Hartford;500;512;1 —;14;9;3
Granville;101;000;2 —;4;8;2
WP — Cassie Wade. LP — Melissa Beaver. 2B — Gabby McFarren (Hart), Lexi Zovistoski (Hart), Aspen Williams (Gran), Jordon Chadwick (Gran).
Hartford highlights: Gabby McFarren 2 for 3, double, Ava Nadeau 1 for 3, Lexi Zovistoski 3 for 4, double, 3 runs scored, Cailin Severance 2 for 3, 3 runs scored.
Granville highlights: Jordon Chadwick 3 for 4, double, Megan Decker 2 for 3, Aspen Williams 1 for 3, double.
Records: Hartford 4-2. Granville 0-2.
