ARGYLE 10, NORTH WARREN 8

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

North Warren;100;114;1 —;8;6;2

Argyle;700;210;x ;10;9;3

WP  Brenden Darrah. LP  Tom Conway. 2B  Ethan Fariss (NW), Jared Montello (Arg), Nate Stanley (Arg). 3B  Shane French (NW).

North Warren highlights: Shane French 2-4, 2 RBIs, run, Ethan Fariss 2-4, 2 RBIs, run.

Argyle highlights: Jared Montello 3-4, 2 runs, Nate Stanley 1-2, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, run, Talha Dar 2-4, RBI.

Records: North Warren 1-6. Argyle 3-3.

SALEM 7, GRANVILLE 4

League: Tri-County Middle League baseball

Salem;013;201;0 ;7;9;4

Granville;000;001;3 ;4;5;1

WP  Owen Foyle. LP  B. Waite. 2B  Ezra Done (Sal), G. Cosey (Gran). 3B  Blake Baylor (Sal) 2, Caleb Matteson (Sal).

Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 2 for 4, 2 3B, RBI, Caleb Matteson 2 for 4, 3B, 2 RBIs.

Granville highlights: G. Cosey 1 for 3, 2B, 1 run scored.

Records: Salem 6-0. Granville 5-3.

Notes: Salem hitters combined for nine hits while Salem pitchers combined for eight strikeouts. Blake Baylor came in for relief for the two-out save. Granville pitchers combined for eight strikeouts while Granville hitters combined for five hits.

HARTFORD 14, GRANVILLE 4

League: Tri County Middle League softball

Hartford;500;512;1 ;14;9;3

Granville;101;000;2 ;4;8;2

WP  Cassie Wade. LP  Melissa Beaver. 2B  Gabby McFarren (Hart), Lexi Zovistoski (Hart), Aspen Williams (Gran), Jordon Chadwick (Gran).

Hartford highlights: Gabby McFarren 2 for 3, double, Ava Nadeau 1 for 3, Lexi Zovistoski 3 for 4, double, 3 runs scored, Cailin Severance 2 for 3, 3 runs scored.

Granville highlights: Jordon Chadwick 3 for 4, double, Megan Decker 2 for 3, Aspen Williams 1 for 3, double.

Records: Hartford 4-2. Granville 0-2.

