ARGYLE 14, NORTH WARREN 9
League: Tri-County Middle League
Argyle;0521;123;0 —;14;12;4
North Warren;033;100;2 —;9;8;5
WP — Lucas Kingsley WP. LP — Tom Conway LP. 2B — Brenden Darrah (A) 2, Ethan Fiorino (NW), Isaiah Pelkey (NW).
Argyle highlights: Brenden Darrah 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, Clay Bates 2 for 4, RBI, run, Carsen Bartow 2 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts.
North Warren highlights: Wes Bolton 2-3, Ethan Farris 2-3, RBI, Run, Ethan Fiorino 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
Records: Argyle 1-1. North Warren 0-2.
