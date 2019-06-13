{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE 14, NORTH WARREN 9

League: Tri-County Middle League

Argyle;0521;123;0 —;14;12;4

North Warren;033;100;2 —;9;8;5

WP — Lucas Kingsley WP. LP — Tom Conway LP. 2B — Brenden Darrah (A) 2, Ethan Fiorino (NW), Isaiah Pelkey (NW).

Argyle highlights: Brenden Darrah 2 for 4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, Clay Bates 2 for 4, RBI, run, Carsen Bartow 2 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts.

North Warren highlights: Wes Bolton 2-3, Ethan Farris 2-3, RBI, Run, Ethan Fiorino 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs.

Records: Argyle 1-1. North Warren 0-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments