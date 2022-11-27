ROUNDUP: Adir. United beats defending state champs

Gianna Marcantonio scored in overtime as the Adirondack United girls ice hockey team knocked off defending state champion Skaneateles 2-1 in the program’s first-ever game last week.

Marcantonio got the game-winning goal on a deflection of Jenna Amodio’s shot on OT. Amodio’s second-period goal, off a Tekla Fine-Lease assist, tied the game at 1-1.

Goalie Ava Reynolds made 17 savesin the winning effort for Adirondack.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 54, NORTH WARREN 53: Justin Duscher scored 25 points as the Saints edged the Cougars on Saturday in the Mike Beson Memorial Tournament.

Spa Catholic outscored North Warren 24-15 in the fourth quarter. Sean Evans and Derrick Tyrell each scored 15 points for the Cougars.

NORTH WARREN 39, GALWAY 38: The Cougars jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and held on to win in the first round of the Beson tournament.

Evans scored 26 points in the Cougars’ first game of the season. Angelo Willette added six points. Josh Lovelass led Galway with a 12-point effort.

SPA CATHOLIC 55, LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 39: Ronan Rowe scored 14 points and Duscher added 13 as the Saints won in the first round of the Beson tourney.

Spa Catholic pulled out to a 27-11 lead at halftime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BALLSTON SPA 61, HADLEY-LUZERNE 31: Olivia Verdile scored 12 points as the Scotties beat the Eagles in a non-league game on Saturday.

Jordanna Kenny led Hadley-Luzerne with a 14-point effort. Madison Lent added 10 points.