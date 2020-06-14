Rodriguez signs with Mariners organization

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brett Rodriguez signed as a free agent with the Seattle Mariners organization on Sunday. Now, like the rest of us, he'll wait to see if there's any baseball played this year.

The Queensbury High School graduate played four seasons at Wofford College. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, he had the right to transfer and play a fifth season of college baseball. Rodriguez said he had an offer from Creighton University.

"It was a good option to go to Creighton," Rodriquez said, "but when I got the call today from the Mariners ... (playing professional baseball) has been a dream of mine since I could remember. It's kind of hard to pass up."

Under normal circumstances, Rodriguez said he would have been on a plane on Sunday to take a physical and put on a uniform. He might have joined a training camp or been assigned a minor-league team. But the coronavirus has upended everything.

The major leagues are talking about playing an abbreviated season, but there is no current plan for the minor leagues to get under way. Rodriguez said he was told to keep training and wait to see what happens.

Rodriguez hit .294 in his four seasons at Wofford and set a school record with 85 stolen bases. His best year was 2019, since he batted .324 and drove in 43 RBIs.