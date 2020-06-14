Rodriguez signs with Mariners organization

Brett Rodriguez signed as a free agent with the Seattle Mariners organization on Sunday. Now, like the rest of us, he'll wait to see if there's any baseball played this year.
The Queensbury High School graduate played four seasons at Wofford College. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, he had the right to transfer and play a fifth season of college baseball. Rodriguez said he had an offer from Creighton University.
"It was a good option to go to Creighton," Rodriquez said, "but when I got the call today from the Mariners ... (playing professional baseball) has been a dream of mine since I could remember. It's kind of hard to pass up."
Under normal circumstances, Rodriguez said he would have been on a plane on Sunday to take a physical and put on a uniform. He might have joined a training camp or been assigned a minor-league team. But the coronavirus has upended everything.
The major leagues are talking about playing an abbreviated season, but there is no current plan for the minor leagues to get under way. Rodriguez said he was told to keep training and wait to see what happens.
Rodriguez hit .294 in his four seasons at Wofford and set a school record with 85 stolen bases. His best year was 2019, since he batted .324 and drove in 43 RBIs.
"We are extremely happy for Brett to get this well-deserved opportunity," Wofford baseball coach Todd Interdonato said in a press release. "It's a culmination of how hard he has worked to develop his game to a professional level. Coach (J.J.) Edwards did a tremendous job in recruiting him, developing him, and coaching him through his career. The Mariners got a great player who will represent them with class and dedication through his professional career."
Rodriguez has played mostly at third base, but can play other positions. He said the Mariners scout that recruited him liked his versatility.
"That was something I told them, I'm comfortable in all the infield positions," he said.
Rodriguez said the Seattle scout felt it was important for players to have the right attitude and personality, to work well with teammates on and off the field.
"He said I fit right in," Rodriguez said.
Staying is shape is somewhat challenging in these times — Rodriguez said he's been kicked off a couple of fields — but he can use the batting cage at a friend's house and play catch with his brother Jason in the front yard.
At some point, he hopes to get into a uniform and begin the long climb to the major leagues.
"I just feel like, if I put in the work, go out and give it my best shot, hopefully it will happen for me," he said.
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!