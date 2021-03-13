Rivermen claim CDHSHL crown

CLIFTON PARK — Ben Di Fiore made 32 saves in a shutout effort as the Adirondack Rivermen beat Shenendehowa 4-0 on Saturday night to win the Capital District High School Hockey League championship game.

Four players scored goals as the Rivermen claimed their first league title as a combined team.

“The biggest thing I was concerned about was we weren’t going to have a season,” coach Mike Di Fiore said. “We have a special group. They came in thinking they were the best team. Our kids were convinced this was their year.”

The Rivermen got on the board first on Daalten DeMarsh’s early first-period goal, then made it 2-0 when Nate Scarincio scored with 3:14 left in the period. After a scoreless second period, Nick Parker and Tyler Carruthers scored goals to lock up the win.

“Every goal tonight was like, hey, that’s how we drew it up in the drill,” coach Di Fiore said.

Ben Di Fiore, the coach’s son, turned in an outstanding performance in goal as the Rivermen posted their first shutout of the season.

“He was very focused,” coach Di Fiore said. “The kids in front of him let him see the shots. Ben handled his rebounds very well, and our team ‘D’ did the job and we cleared the zone.