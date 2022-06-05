 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riley Orr, G.F. Dragons beat Oneonta, 11-2

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Dragons scored eight times in the seventh inning and went on to beat Oneonta 11-2 for their first win of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season.

Four Dragons pitches combined on a six-hitter. Starter Riley Orr of Queensbury pitched four innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits while striking out nine.

Phillip Krpata drove in three runs and Reece DeCastro went 2 for 4 as the Dragons made good use of their six hits. Glens Falls batters drew eight walks.

The Dragons, now 1-3, play a road game in Amsterdam on Monday.

