Richard earns trip to state meet

ALBANY — Lea Richard of South Glens Falls won the girls weight throw at the Section II Indoor Track State Qualifier on Sunday to earn a trip to the state meet.

Richard's winning toss was 45 feet, 9 1/4 inches, well ahead of the second-place throw of 39-3 3/4. Richard was also fourth in the shot put.

The state meet will be held March 7 on Staten Island.

Quinn Collins of Greenwich placed second in the girls 1,000-meter run. Teammate Arianna Peroni was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles, Brynne Wright was sixth in the 1,500 and Kiersten Alling was sixth in the weight throw.

Abigail Seaman of South High tied for sixth in the high jump.

In the boys competition, Connor Smith of Greenwich was sixth in the 55 meters and Gabe Rittereiser of South High was sixth in the pole vault.

