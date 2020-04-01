Rice, Franco notch Aqueduct winter titles

NEW YORK — With Aqueduct Racetrack now closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, trainer Linda Rice and jockey Manny Franco earned titles at the recently concluded winter meet.
Rice's horses won 40 races for her second consecutive winter meet crown. Franco rode 64 horses to victory to notch his third consecutive winter meet title.
Drawing Away Stable won the owners' title with 19 victories.
The winter meet only ran through March 15, but was scheduled to run through March 29.
Aqueduct is set to serve as a temporary hospital site during the pandemic.
Rice had 40 wins, 33 seconds and 31 thirds from 196 starts for a 20.4 winning percentage and in-the-money percentage of 53.1. Her horses' total earnings were more than $2.14 million.
Rice boosted her NYRA-meet title totals to seven with previous successes including 2009 Saratoga, 2011 Aqueduct spring, 2011 Belmont spring/summer, 2012 Aqueduct spring, 2017 Aqueduct spring and last year's Big A winter meet.
Rudy Rodriguez placed second with 20 wins. Rob Atras was third with 16.
Franco compiled a 64-42-53 record in 271 mounts for a 23.6 win percentage and 58 in-the-money percentage with earnings of more than $3.13 million. He has won all three riding titles during Aqueduct winter meets since NYRA removed the inner track in favor of a second turf course in time for 2018.
Jose Lezcano and Eric Cancel tied for second with 58 wins apiece.
Franco has now won six individual NYRA titles, including the 2018 Aqueduct winter and fall and, in 2019, both the Aqueduct winter and spring as well at the Belmont Park fall crown.
