Reynolds, Wescott lead Hudson Falls

Hudson Falls jumped out to an early 10-point lead and held on for a 54-51 victory over South High in Unified Basketball action. The Tigers were led by Bryce Reynolds with 16 points and 6 assists. Taylor Wescott scored 10 points while Emily Delk chipped in with 8.
HUDSON FALLS 52, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 51
League: Non-league
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
M Blake 1 0 0 2
P Cahill 2 0 0 4
P Cahill 1 0 0 2
T Chesney 1 0 0 2
L Condon 6 0 0 12
B Fordyce 5 0 0 10
B Hayden 1 0 0 2
B Hawarth 2 0 0 4
Z Stockwell 1 0 0 2
K Wilson 3 0 0 6
W Younger 2 0 0 4
A Santana 0 0 1 1
Totals 25 0 1 51
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Patrick Fuller 3 0 0 6
Bryce Reynolds 8 0 0 16
Tommy Martindale 2 0 0 4
Emily Delk 4 0 0 8
Charles Nash 2 0 0 4
Dustin Kozaciewicz 2 0 0 4
Taylor Wescott 5 0 0 10
Hayden Tomala 0 0 0 0
Rocco Anderson 1 0 0 2
Totals 27 0 0 54
South High 6 16 12 17 — 51
Hudson Falls 16 10 12 14 — 52
Other stats: Reynolds (HuF) 6 assists.
