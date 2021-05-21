 Skip to main content
Reynolds, Wescott lead Hudson Falls
Hudson Falls jumped out to an early 10-point lead and held on for a 54-51 victory over South High in Unified Basketball action. The Tigers were led by Bryce Reynolds with 16 points and 6 assists. Taylor Wescott scored 10 points while Emily Delk chipped in with 8.

HUDSON FALLS 52, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 51

League: Non-league

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

M Blake 1 0 0 2

P Cahill 2 0 0 4

P Cahill 1 0 0 2

T Chesney 1 0 0 2

L Condon 6 0 0 12

B Fordyce 5 0 0 10

B Hayden 1 0 0 2

B Hawarth 2 0 0 4

Z Stockwell 1 0 0 2

K Wilson 3 0 0 6

W Younger 2 0 0 4

A Santana 0 0 1 1

Totals 25 0 1 51

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Patrick Fuller 3 0 0 6

Bryce Reynolds 8 0 0 16

Tommy Martindale 2 0 0 4

Emily Delk 4 0 0 8

Charles Nash 2 0 0 4

Dustin Kozaciewicz 2 0 0 4

Taylor Wescott 5 0 0 10

Hayden Tomala 0 0 0 0

Rocco Anderson 1 0 0 2

Totals 27 0 0 54

South High 6 16 12 17 — 51

Hudson Falls 16 10 12 14 — 52

Other stats: Reynolds (HuF) 6 assists.

