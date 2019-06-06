{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

Class A Regional Semifinal

Ballston Spa 10, Massena 0

Class B Regional Semifinal

Schuylerville 11, Northeastern Clinton 1

Class C Regional Semifinal

Fort Plain 11, Norwood-Norfolk 0

SOFTBALL

Class B Regional Semifinal

Ichabod Crane 14, Ogdensburg 2

Class C Regional Semifinal

Chatham 14, Ticonderoga 2

