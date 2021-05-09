Vazquez, Perk capture Prospect Mountain Road Race

LAKE GEORGE — Jamal Vazquez and Rachel Bachman Perk were the individual winners of the 31st Prospect Mountain Road Race, run Saturday after 14 months of no in-person racing.

Vazquez, from Gloversville, finished the 5.67-mile uphill road race with a time of 40 minutes, 54 seconds. Jared Desrochers of Ballston Lake was second, followed by Chuck Terry of Albany.

Bachman Perk, of Carbondale, Colorado, was the first female finisher, in 47:30, good for seventh overall. Patricia McCormick of Keene Valley was second, followed by Jaqueline Shakar of Sutton, Massachusetts.

