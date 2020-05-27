Northeast Kidney Foundation 5k/10k/walk goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northeast Kidney Foundation’s annual Rick Raspante Memorial Walk/Run and the Tri-City Walk/5K/10K for Kidneys will be virtual events this year.

The events are a fundraiser for those in the region living with kidney disease and other kidney-related ailments.

Instead of a one-day only event, walkers and runners can participate any time between now and July 31.

Participants may register online at healthyidneys.org. Those interested in running can submit proof of their time and will receive a finisher medal and T-shirt. Prizes are available for participants and those who raise funds. Every runner that registers will receive an official quaranteam T-shirt, along with every walker that raises $100.

For additional information, call 518-527-6236 or visit healthykidneys.org.

