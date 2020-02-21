Glens Falls' Kiser named Freihofer's Run for Women ambassador

ALBANY — Glens Falls' Danielle Kiser was one of 26 women recently selected to be a Freihofer's Run for Women ambassador.
Ambassadors educate women about the race, encourage them to sign up and promote attendance at the Freihofer's Health & Fitness Expo at The Armory at Sage College. In return, they receive complimentary entry to this year's event, two free entries to give away, Run for Women apparel to wear at area events and discount codes to offer at other races and events.
The 42nd annual Freihofer's Run for Women will be Saturday, May 30 in downtown Albany.