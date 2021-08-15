Recreation Calendar

Sept. 25-26: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275, $225 if registered before Sept. 5. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

GOLF

Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.