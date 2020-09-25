Hundreds will (virtually) run Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival

It takes a special running event to have decent numbers participating in it virtually.

The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival, which this year consists of a marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay races, is being held virtually this fall because of the pandemic. In its 24th year, the races — which normally are held in Schroon Lake and attract a field of about 1,000 runners from two-thirds of the United States and abroad — will have more than 230 runners participating virtually.

Race director Joel Friedman said he tried to have the races in a socially distant manner and considered such actions as staggered starts, an expansion of starting positions to adjacent side streets and a complete redesign of the half-marathon. But in June, the decision was made to hold things virtually.

From Sept. 19 to Oct. 12, participants may complete the races wherever they choose to, timing themselves and reporting their time to officials.

Friedman said he is going to give a 2020 medal to all finishers.

“This year you can run over several days, get your cumulative time and receive a medal. It’s great to get recognition for the accomplishment of achieving the distance,” Friedman said in a press release.