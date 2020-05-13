Glens Falls cancels most summer recreation programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Glens Falls Recreation Department announced on Wednesday that it has canceled most of its summer recreation programs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the New York PAUSE order still in place, gatherings of groups of 10 or more people are prohibited, which in turn affects all types of rec programs.

The cancellation does not affect the Glens Falls Youth Baseball and Softball program, a separate organization that plans to make a decision Friday whether to go ahead with its season. The Corinth Little League announced Wednesday that it was canceling its 2020 season.

Wednesday's press release said the Glens Falls rec department was canceling any activities involving large groups, including the children's summer day camp program at East Field and Crandall Park, and the rec softball season. The East Field pool and Haviland's Cove beach will not open this summer, city playgrounds and basketball courts will remain closed, and team field sports are prohibited.

"It's unfortunate, and it's not just people who use the programs — it's all of the summer staff that we hire," said Mike Mender, assistant to the Mayor and interim recreation superintendent.