Glens Falls cancels most summer recreation programs

The Glens Falls Recreation Department announced on Wednesday that it has canceled most of its summer recreation programs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the New York PAUSE order still in place, gatherings of groups of 10 or more people are prohibited, which in turn affects all types of rec programs.
The cancellation does not affect the Glens Falls Youth Baseball and Softball program, a separate organization that plans to make a decision Friday whether to go ahead with its season. The Corinth Little League announced Wednesday that it was canceling its 2020 season.
Wednesday's press release said the Glens Falls rec department was canceling any activities involving large groups, including the children's summer day camp program at East Field and Crandall Park, and the rec softball season. The East Field pool and Haviland's Cove beach will not open this summer, city playgrounds and basketball courts will remain closed, and team field sports are prohibited.
"It's unfortunate, and it's not just people who use the programs — it's all of the summer staff that we hire," said Mike Mender, assistant to the Mayor and interim recreation superintendent.
Mender said the decision to cancel summer rec programs affects about 50 people that would not be hired — "summer temp help, mostly college students, and some high school kids and teachers who use it as their summer job," he said.
The summer jobs range from day-camp counselors to lifeguards, but Mender said the department would probably hire a few park attendants, but "not nearly as many as we normally would."
The only athletic activities currently allowed are tennis and pickleball on city courts. Wednesday's press release said the nets would be installed later this week.
"We'll evaluate as new information becomes available," Mender said. "Other things could open again as things progress."
In a post on its Facebook page, Corinth Little League Inc. announced that it was canceling its 2020 season. It added that "'Playing ball' is NOT cancelled and we encourage you to throw, bat, catch, pitch, field, stay well, and SMILE!" Registration fee refunds are available upon request.
