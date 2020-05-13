Corinth Little League cancels 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Corinth Little League on Wednesday announced that it is canceling its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Corinth Little League Inc. made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page, but encouraged players to continue working on their skills, saying, "'Playing ball' is NOT cancelled and we encourage you to throw, bat, catch, pitch, field, stay well, and SMILE!"

The league's announcement added that registration fee refunds are available upon request.

The Glens Falls and Queensbury youth baseball and softball organizations both remain on hold at present. On its Facebook page, Glens Falls Youth Baseball and Softball said it planned to make a decision about the 2020 season on Friday.

Queensbury Youth Baseball & Softball president Dan Shevlin said in an email, "Right now our entire season is on a delay until we get further guidance from the Governor's Office about phase 4. We should know more in the coming weeks."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York PAUSE orders have curtailed large-group gatherings and events such as sports and concerts in an effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory illness.

