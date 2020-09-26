Block overcame obstacles in double-swim of Lake George

The swim originally was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 and finish sometime on Sept. 20. But when the long-range forecast for that period changed for the worse on Sept. 12, and stayed that way Sept. 13, Block and her support crew had to alter course. The forecast called for freeze warnings.

“So I spent Sunday just making sure the boat was still loaded to take me on Wednesday and enough of my crew was still able to come,” Block said. “Because basically the goal was we wanted to be off the water by Friday night because it was going to be in the 30s.”

Everyone was able to get to Lake George, but not until the night of Sept. 16. Instead of a preparatory meeting the day before, as had been planned, it was condensed.

“We all just met Wednesday afternoon at the dive shop and drove over to the docks, and they got on the boat and I got in the water and off we went,” said Block, who began swimming at 5:45 p.m.

The forecast called for 12-mph winds Wednesday, but not until Block was a little farther into her swim.