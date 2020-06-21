Recreation Calendar

Present: The Mohawk Field Hockey Umpires Association is recruiting interested people for what hopefully will be this fall's interscholastic season. Interested people may contact association president Tim Weaver at Breadman8@gmail.com or recruiting chair Kim White at nyexchangestudents@gmail.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

Softball openings: The men's softball league has three team openings on Monday nights. All games are played at Ridge/Jenkinsville Park at 6 p.m. starting the week of April 27. Team registration fee is $500. Interested teams may call the department at 518-761-8216.

RUNNING

June 26-28: The Gore 5K 4U will be held as a virtual run this year, between 8 a.m. June 26 and 6 p.m. June 28. Registration, which is free, remains open until 4 p.m. June 28. All participants that complete the 5K will receive an award certificate and be entered in a drawing for a chance to win several prizes. To register or for more information, visit goremountain.com.