ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASKETBALL
Oct. 7: Tickets for the Coaches vs. Cancer Basket Ball, a fundraising dinner to benefit the American Cancer Society at the Albany Capital Center, are still available. Honorees are Syracuse University player Joseph Girard III, Iowa player Patrick McCaffery and Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m., with a general reception from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and the award program starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and are available by emailing www.acscapitalregionevents.com/coaches-vs-cancer.
Oct. 21: Southern Adirondack women's basketball officials and IAABO board 142 Boys basketball officials will be holding their organizational meeting at 6 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Central School. Anyone interested in officiating should attend this meeting. For more information, please contact Pete Olesheski at olesheski@gmail.com, or Fran Dorr at fdorr413@gmail.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
Oct. 26-27: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the classes required to coach in New York State, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland, in the Hamilton Square Mall. The cost is $175 if registered prior to Oct. 15 and $225 after. People must attend both days, and tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For registration or more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
LACROSSE
Through Oct. 20: Capitalland Lacrosse will run separate boys and girls programs on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both. Each group plays for an hour and a half each time. Levels include coed K-5th learn-to-play, beginner & novice grades 2-5 and 6-10 (boys) and 3-10 (girls), and an advanced instruction program for grades 3-6 and 7-9 (boys) and 7-9 and 10-12 (girls). For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com.
Starting Oct. 9: Capitalland Lacrosse will hold a men's program for ages 16-40 on Wednesday nights. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com.
LOGGING
Oct. 24-25: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses. On Oct. 24 the Level 1 course will focus on introducing the participant to open face felling and to develop techniques to safely fall a tree. On Oct. 25, the Level 2 course will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Participants need to bring safety equipment, chainsaw and lunch. Classes will be held at Trautwein property, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg (a change from the original location). Cost is $45 per person, per class. Pre-registration is required. Payment must be received in full no fewer than 10 calendar days prior to workshop date and no refunds if canceling after the 10 day cut off time. To register, call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at jc69@cornell.edu.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Oct. 19: Lodge No. 81 of BPOE in Queensbury will host its second Race for Cerebral Palsy 5K at 9 a.m. Shirts are guaranteed to the first 50 registered. Pre-registered cost is $25 and race-day registration is $30. Register online at www.active.com. For further information, email tinademarsh1@yahoo.com.
Oct. 19: The SUNY Adirondack 5K Color Run/Walk will be held at the main campus. The event benefits the SUNY Adirondack Student Senate. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with the race to start at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 for SUNY Adirondack students and $25 for all others. To register, visit finishright.com.
Nov. 2: The eighth annual Revolutionary Run for Veterans, a 5-kilometer race and accompanying kids' fun run, will take place at Fort Hardy Park in Schuylerville. Cost is $30 and proceeds benefit the Saratoga County Veterans Trust Fund. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SKATING
Saturdays: A Learn to Skate program will be offered by the Saratoga Springs Figure Skating Club on Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. at Vernon Ice Rink on Weibel Ave. in Saratoga. The six-week sessions will be offered Sept. 28 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. All levels in ages 3 through adult are welcome. The cost is $90 per session for half an hour of instruction and half an hour of practice, and $63 for an additional half hour of instruction. To register, visit www.saratogalearntoskate.com.
SKIING
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Killington Resort, in Vermont, will host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, featuring women's giant slalom and slalom races. Attendance at last year's races was 39,000. While general admission is free, it only provides standing-room access near the base of the Superstar trail and two jumbo screens for viewing other parts of the course. Tickets for better vantage spots start at $45 and are available at www.killington.com.
SWIMMING
Oct. 7: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will begin its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children (ages 6-18) at the Queensbury School pool. The season runs through March 9. Online registration is open at www.gfflyers.com. All new swimmers will tryout on Sept. 30 at 6:15 p.m. Visit the club's website for more information or call 518-798-4636.
