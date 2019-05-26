ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASKETBALL
Early September: Classes to train new girls basketball officials for Section II will be held in Saratoga. Anyone interested may contact Jim Perkins at ref4bball@gmail.com or call 518-480-5262.
CANOE/KAYAK
June 1: The Feeder Canal Alliance Canoe/Kayak Race & Recreational Paddle will be held at 10 a.m. The 5-mile race/paddle goes from Queensbury to Hudson Falls. For more information, visit feedercanal.org.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
June 1-2: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Ave. (in the Hamilton Square Mall) in Guilderland. Cost is $175 if registered before May 22 and $225 after. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, email John Metallo at johngmetallo@live.com, or call him at 518-577-7530.
July 13-14: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Ave. (in the Hamilton Square Mall) in Guilderland. Cost is $195 if registered before July 1 and $250 after. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, email John Metallo at johngmetallo@live.com, or call him at 518-577-7530.
FOOTBALL
July: John Audino, the longtime Union College coach and current coach at La Salle Institute, will run three camps in July: Air Assault Passing Academy from July 9-12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for players entering grades 7-12, cost is $80; Youth Football Camp from July 5-19, 9 a.m.-noon, for players entering grades 3-6, cost is $100; and the Modified & JV Football Camp from July 15-19, 6:30-9:30 p.m., for players entering grades 7-10, cost is $125. For more information on any of the camps, please email jaudino@lasalleinstitute.org.
GOLF
June 8: The Glens Falls Lions Club Swing for Sight & Sound golf tournament will be a four-player scramble with a hot dog on the turn and a buffet to follow. There is a $400 cash prize for first Place. The cost is $90 per golfer. To register, contact Scott at 518-798-3143 or rager@roadrunner.com.
July 12: The eighth annual Paul Schultz Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Moreau Community Center will be held at Queensbury Country Club. The entry fee is $85 if registered ahead of time; $95 on the day of the event. Registration is at 8 a.m. with the shotgun start to follow. The format is a four-person scramble. Entry fee includes breakfast and lunch. For more information, contact the Moreau Community Center at 518-792-6007, Ext. 16.
July 13: The Fort Edward High School Alumni Association will hold its 18th annual golf tournament at Kingsbury National Golf Course. Proceeds support the Alumni Scholarship Fund. Registration is at 8 a.m. for a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $70 per person, which includes cart, soda and food at the turn plus a contribution to the scholarship fund. The tournament is limited to 36 foursomes. For more information, contact Nick LaSarso 741-9717 or James Donahue 747-8722.
Aug. 3: The 10th annual Benjamin G Round Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 11 a.m. at Cronin's Golf Resort to benefit the scholarship fund in honor of the namesake of the tournament. The format is a scramble. The cost is $90 per golfer if registered before July 15; $100 after that. For Cronin's members the cost is $65. Registration cost covers cart, hot dogs and beverages on the course and dinner afterward. For more information, contact Adam at 636-9136 or Adam.round31@gmail.com.
Aug. 24: The 10th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be held at Cronin’s Golf Resort. All proceeds will be used to help support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Registration is $95 per person before Aug. 9; $100 on the day of the event. Fee includes cart, barbecue and prizes. For more information visit http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881 to pre-register.
HOCKEY CAMP
Aug. 26-30: The Adirondack Thunder will host a summer hockey camp at Cool Insuring Arena this summer led by Thunder head coach Alex Loh and assistant coach Pete Dineen. There will be three sessions each day with skating, shooting and stick-handling training, guest speakers and controlled scrimmages. Breakfast and lunch is included. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 (for a child not in that age range who wishes to take part, contact Jeff Mead at 518-798-0366). The cost is $295 for five days. For more information, contact the Thunder at 518-480-3355 or visit the Thunder office.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Through May: Online registration for the 41st Freihofer's Run For Women on June 1 at 9 a.m. is now open at freihofersrun.com. All registrants will receive a commemorative T-shirt. The first 500 women to register may do so for $25.
June 1: The 10th Rail Trail to the Footbridge 5K will be held at 9 a.m. at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville. There also will be a 1K kids' fun run at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 for the 5K and $5 for the 1K. For more information, visit railtrailtothefootbridge5k.com.
June 8: The River Run for the Roots 5K run/walk will take place at 11 a.m. at Common Roots Brewery. It is a joint fundraiser for the Riverkeeper, a clean water advocate in New York State, and Common Roots' staff affected by the business' fire. The cost is $30 for mail-in or online registration and $35 for day-of-race. Race-day registration begins at 9 a.m. To register or for more information, visit www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=12130.
June 8: The second Sasquatch Half-Marathon & 5K will be held at 8 a.m. at Skenesborough Park in Whitehall. The cost is $55 for the half-marathon, $30 for the 5K and $20 for children 12 and under on the 5K. Race-day registration runs from 6:30-7:15 a.m. To register or for more information, visit www.active.com.
June 8: Glens Falls Hospital's Aloha Family 5K and 1-mile fun walk, to benefit Amanda's House at Glens Falls Hospital, will be held at Haviland's Cove Park. The 5K begins at 9 a.m., with the 1-mile walk starting at 9:15 a.m. The cost is $30 for the 5K/fun walk for adults and $18 for the 5K/fun walk for kids ages 6-12. Day-of-registration begins at 7 a.m. To register online or for more information, visit runsignup.com.
June 9: The Adirondack Runners present the Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile at 29 1st Street, South Glens Falls. The 5K run starts at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile run starts at 10 a.m. The preregistered fee is $20, or both races for $25. Race-day registration is from 7:30-8:45 a.m. for the 5K and until 9:40 a.m. for the 1 Mile. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For further info, contact Shirley Venner at svenner@roadrunner.com. Men's & women's singlets sizes guaranteed to first 100 by May 17. Race proceeds benefit Suicide Prevention and Betar Byway Fund.
June 15: The Whipple City 5K & 10K will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Greenwich Middle School. There also will be a 1K kids' run at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 518-692-7979 or visit greenwichchamber.org.
June 22: The second Adirondack 15K Race to the Lakes will be held at 8 a.m. at SUNY Adirondack. The race finishes at Battle Field Park in Lake George, where buses will take runners back to SUNY Adirondack if they need transportation (no dogs or strollers allowed). The race benefits the Lake George Association Floating Classroom and TAR Scholarships. The cost is $30 for Adirondack Runners members and $35 for non-members. To register or for more information, visit www.active.com.
July 13: The Friends of Wilton Recreation 5K/1K Run-Walk will be held at Gavin Park in Wilton. The 5K begins at 8 a.m., with the 1K following at 8:45 a.m. Online registration is available at www.friendsofwilton.com or at www.finishright.com.
Trail Series: The Saratgoa Stryders Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Series will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday evenings on June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. Registration is $5 day-of only. This is a low-key, fun event. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and the Saratoga Spa State Park. For more information, call Laura Clark at 581-1278 or email laura@saratogastryders.org or visit www.saratogastryders.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Spring into Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SWIMMING
Starting June 3: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering a short summer season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18 at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. The season will finish with an outdoor swim meet on July 13. Online registration is now open. New swimmer tryouts and first practice is June 3. To register and for more information go to www.gfflyers.com, or call 518-798-4636.
TRIATHLON
June 9: The 10th Hudson Crossing Triathlon will take place at Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville. It will consist of a 500-yard swim, 12-mile bike and 5-kilometer run. For more information, visit hudsoncrossingtri.com.
June 22: The Ticonderoga Triathlon Festival will take place at Black Point Beach, starting at 7:30 a.m. The sprint category consists of a 750-meter swim, 12-mile bike and 5-kilometer run. The Olympic category consists of a 1,500-meter swim, 24-mile bike and 10K run. On Sunday, June 23, there will be a sprint duathlon consisting of a 2-mile run, 12-mile bike and 2-mile run. For more information, got to coachmarkwilson.com or call 914-466-9214.
