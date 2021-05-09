Recreation Calendar — May 9

Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).

Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).

COACHING COURSES

May 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 12 and $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE

Spring: Capitallandlacrosse is offering several different youth lacrosse and field hockey programs in May and June at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

GOLF