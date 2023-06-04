ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

June 19: The University at Albany men's basketball program will hold a youth basketball camp at Hudson Falls Primary School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hudson Falls native Jonathan Beagle, who plays for UAlbany, will be the featured instructor. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-14. The cost of the camp is $50. A T-shirt and lunch will be provided. For more information, visit dwaynekillingsbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

July 8-9: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered by June 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

July 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered by June 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

June 27: Capitalland is offering field hockey programs that run through mid-August, open to all skill levels. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com

June 27: Capitalland is offering boys and girls summer lacrosse programs that run through mid-August, including half-day camps and evening programs, open to all skill levels. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

June 11: The Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile will be held in South Glens Falls to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Betar Byway Fund. The 5K at 9:30 a.m. begins and ends at the South Glens Falls Park; the one-mile run at 10:30 a.m. starts at the South Glens Falls beach and ends at the park. Pre-registration is $25 for one race and $27 for both ($22 and $25 for members of the Adirondack Runners). Race-day registration (at the American Legion on First Street) is $30 for all runners. For more information, visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

June 17: The Aloha Family 5K & 1 Mile Walk will be held at Haviland Cove Park in Glens Falls to benefit Amanda's House at Glens Falls Hospital. Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. All ages are welcome, and jogging strollers are permitted. The entry fee is $25 for Glens Falls Hospital employees, $30 for adults and $15 for 6-17-year-olds. Children under 5 are free. For more information, or to sign up, visit www.runsignup.com/gfh5k. Walk-up registration is available.

June 24: The Adirondack 7 Mile Race to the Lakes will start at SUNY Adirondack and run to Battlefield Park in Lake George. Packet pickup is 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. at the SUNY Adirondack Student Center and the race begins at 8 a.m. Registration can be accessed via adirondackrunners.org. The entry fee is $30 for members of the Adirondack Runners; $35 for all others. Busses will be available at the finish for the return to SUNY Adirondack. The race benefits the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and TAR Scholarships.

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 9 a.m. There will also be a kids' run at 8:15 a.m. Registration for the 4-mile race is $35. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

July 15: The Silks & Satins 5K run will be based outside the Fasig Tipton pavilion in Saratoga with a race time of 8 p.m. Registration for this 5K race is $30. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

Summer leagues: Softball leagues are forming for the summer season offered by the Glens Falls Recreation Department. The men's league (which started May 16) plays on Tuesday nights and the co-ed league (which started May 24) plays on Wednesday nights. All games are at Crandall Park at 6 and 7 p.m. Entry fee is $200 per team. Leagues will offer 10 regular-season games and playoffs. The winner of the men's league will participate in the Tri-County Tournament. Spots are available for teams and players. Anyone interested may contact Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.