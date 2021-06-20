Recreation Calendar — June 20

Sept. 10 : The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com .

ROAD RACING

June 26-July 10: WAIT House in Glens Falls will host the 5K Your Way for two weeks, starting June 26. The event is virtual, and registrants have two weeks to complete the distance however they like. New this year, a Family Fun Run launch event will take place in Glens Falls City Park on June 26, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids and families will be able to register for the Family Fun Run in advance or when they arrive on June 26. Racers will run in groups based on age with the older kids running the course through twice. Registration for the 5K Your Way is $20 per person, including a T-Shirt and printable bib. Registration for the Family Fun Run is $10 in advance and $15 in person at the event. For more information or to register, visit www.hycwaithouse.org, the WAIT House Facebook page or call 518-798-4384.