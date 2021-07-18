Recreation Calendar — July 18

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
COACHING COURSES
Aug. 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
Aug. 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
GOLF
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
OFFICIALS
Aug. 1: A clinic for new field hockey umpires will be held in Saratoga. On-field training will follow that. Anyone interested may contact Tim Weaver at Breadman8@gmail.com or 518-796-2725.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
ROAD RACING
Sept. 25: Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25 is open at freihofersrun.com. The registration fee is $30 through Aug. 30. For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.
SARATOGA REC
Many sports camps are available this summer through the Saratoga Recreation Department for kids up to age 14, including American Legion baseball, boys and girls basketball, boxing, field hockey, running, soccer, softball, volleyball and introduction to ice skating. For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.
TRAIL RUNNING
Aug. 21: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble — a 10K trail run over the Paul Smiths College VIC trail system or a half-marathon up Jenkins Mountain — is scheduled. The 10K trail run begins at 10 a.m. with a $25 registration fee. The half-marathon is set for 9:30 a.m. with a $50 registration fee. Pre-registration ends on Aug. 2. There is no day-of registration. For more information, visit www.paulsmiths.edu/vic/visit/jenkins-mountain-scramble.
