Recreation Calendar — Feb. 20

Feb. 26-27: The Northeastern New York Boys Basketball Officials Association is looking 4th/5th/6th grade teams to participate in a scholarship tournament. The tournament will be held at Peru High School. The entry fee is $195 and teams are guaranteed three games during the tournament. If you are interested, please email Brian Marino at marino5146@gmail.com.

May 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

May 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

March 27: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle at Glens Falls High School. The 7/8th-mile Leprechaun Leap children's fun run will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the 5-mile Shamrock Shuffle at 11 a.m. Registration on race day is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and costs $30. Advance registration (by March 22) is $25; $20 for Adirondack Runners Club members. Leprechaun Leap registration is $3 and race day only. For more information, contact Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queesburyschool.org. Applications may be found at www.adirondackrunners.org. The race benefits the Washington County area Special Olympics.

May 29: The Saratoga Springs Lions Club Memorial Duathlon and 5K is scheduled to be held at 8 a.m., starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway parking lot in Saratoga Springs. Registration is scheduled to open in early March. The duathlon is a three-stage race, with a 5-kilometer run, a 30k bicycle ride and another 5k run to finish. More information can be found at www.thememorialduathlon5k.com.

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

Through March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs through March 11. Click on "Team News" on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.

Candidates sought: The Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame is accepting candidates for its fifth class of inductees, who will be honored at a banquet on Oct. 1 at the Albany Marriott in Colonie. Eligible candidates include track and cross county standouts, road racers, coaches and contributors whose achievements occurred primarily in the Capital Region. Nominees must be at least five years removed from high school, but need not be retired from the sport. Nominations will be accepted through April 15. Nomination forms are available at the hall’s website, www.runtrackhof.com.

Umpires needed: Anyone wishing to become a high school baseball umpire for the Adirondack Chapter may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916 or Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018.

