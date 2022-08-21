Recreation Calendar — Aug. 21

COACHING COURSES

Sept. 17-18: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered by Sept. 5; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Sept. 24-25: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered by Sept. 5; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

CYCLING

Sept. 17: The ninth annual Harry Elkes Ride will be held at The Hub, 27 Market Street, Brant Lake. Road rides of 50, 32, 15 miles are offered, along with an 18-mile gravel ride. Start times are 9:30 and 10 a.m. Pre-register for $35 by visiting bikereg.com, or register the day of the event, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at The Hub for $40. For more information, visit ADKCyclingAdvocates.com. The race celebrates the legacy of former world class cyclist and Glens Falls native Harry Elkes.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

Sept. 10: The seventh annual SHMD Golf Tournament will be held at Airway Meadows to benefit the South High Marathon Dance. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Prizes will be awarded for hole in one, closest to pin, longest drive and straightest drive. There will also be raffles and a putting contest. The entry fee is $110 and includes cart, breakfast, hot dog and beverage at the turn and dinner. For more information email shmdgolf@gmail.com.

Sept. 10-11: The Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown will host the Linc Barton Memorial tournament. The format is a two-person scramble/best ball. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. starts each day. Flights will be established following play on the first day. Payouts will be made to the top three teams in each flight. A practice round is available on Sept. 9. Entry fee is $100 per player and includes closest-to-the-pin contests and beverages. Carts not included. There will be an optional skins competition. Registration deadline is Sept. 7. For more information, contact Kevin McKee at mckeek_1999@yahoo.com or register online at mckeek1999.wixsite.com/etown4

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SWIMMING

Sept. 1: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's fall/winter season. The season will begin on Sept. 26 at the Queensbury Elementary school pool with new swimmer tryouts, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. New swimmers can register after tryouts. Group practices begin Oct. 3. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com