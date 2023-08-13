ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASKETBALL

Aug. 19: The JG3 Shooting Stars Basketball Clinic will be held at Glens Falls High School for girls and boys entering third through eighth grade. Girls sessions will run 9 a.m. to noon while boys sessions will run 1-4 p.m. Glens Falls graduate and Division I player Joseph Girard III will direct the camp. For registration information, visit www.jg3shootingstars.com.

Oct. 9: The Sage Gators Fall Break Basketball Clinic for boys ages 10-17 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $75. To register online, go to Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or email barneb@sage.edu.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

Sept. 9-10: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend all sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered prior to Sept 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Sept. 16-17: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered prior to Sept 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

GOLF

Sept. 9-10: The Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown will host the annual Linc Barton Memorial Golf Tournament. This is a two-person scramble/best-ball tournament. Flights will be established following Saturday's rounds. The cost is $125 per player and includes golf, prizes, contests and Saturday lunch. Carts are extra. The field is limited to 32 teams. Registration deadline is Sept. 6. Contact Kevin McKee at mckeek_1999@yahoo.com or Cobble Hill Golf Course at 518-873-9974 for additional information or to register. Online registration is available at https://mckeek1999.wixsite.com/etown4/event-details/2023-linc-barton-memorial.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

Sept. 30: Registration is open for the Lake George Land Conservancy’s seventh annual Amy’s Adventure Race for the Lake, a 4 1/2-mile trail run at Amy’s Park in Bolton. Registration is available at https://lglc.org/amys-race. A virtual option is also available, so athletes can run at Amy’s Park or from wherever they choose on Sept. 30, as long as it’s 4 1/2 miles. An after-party will be held at the Bolton Landing Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest. All proceeds from the race and the raffle will go to the LGLC’s Indian Brook & Northwest Bay Conservation Initiative. Race registration is $30 until Sept. 1; $40 after that. Sponsorship information can be found at https://lglc.org/amys-race. For more information about the race, visit https://lglc.org/amys-race.

Oct. 7: The Hartford Stewart's Spud Run will be held starting at Hartford Central School. The one-mile fun run starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K is at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $15 for the 5K ($20 on race day). There is no fee for the fun run. Proceeds will benefit the Hartford Senior Class of 2024. The awards ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. For more information, contact race director Andrew Cook at acook@hartfordcsd.org.

Oct. 7: The GFD Fit for Duty 5K Run/Walk will be held at the Greenwich Fire House at 60 Hill St. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. A kids fun run with following immediately afterward. The registration fee is $35 (firefighters in gear are $25). The kids run is free. Runners must be registered by Sept. 22 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. No dogs are allowed on the course. To register, visit www.active.com.

Oct. 15: The third annual Thunder 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will start at 9 a.m. The race will begin at Cool Insuring Arena and continue down Glen Street. Proceed will go toward upgrading the arena. The first 100 registered participants will receive a long sleeve T-shirt. The entry fee is $30. For sign-up information, visit the Adirondack Thunder's website.

Oct. 28: The 30th annual Goblin Gallop 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls. The entrance fee is $27 ($24 for Adirondack Runners members) or $30 on race day. Proceeds will benefit the Adirondack Runners and Nepal Village Schools. Registration can be completed at Zippyreg.com, Adirondackrunners.org or on race day, 8-9 a.m. at the school. There will be a free Halloween Hop Kids Run for ages 12 and under immediately following the 5K. For more information, contact Lee or Linda Pollock at leepollock@roadrunner.com or visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.