Recreation Calendar — April 24

Starting May 16: The Glens Falls Recreation Softball League will begin play the week of May 16. Games will be played at Crandall Park at 6 and 7 p.m. The men's league will be Tuesday nights and the co-ed league will be on Wednesday nights. Entry fee is $400 per team and the top teams will be awarded trophies. The winner of the men's league will participate in the Tri-County Tournament. Spots are available for additional teams and players. For more information, contact league director Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570..

May 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

May 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

May 10-June 26: Capitalland Field Hockey will be running a field hockey program for players in grades K-12. Players can chose to play on Tuesdays night, Sunday afternoons or both. All age level will be separated and a scrimmage will be held each night. For more information go to www.capitallandlacrosse.com or e-mail chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

May 18: The second annual Spring Fever Golf Tournament will be held at Saratoga National Golf Club. Dottie Pepper is honorary chair. Entry fee is $250 and includes light breakfast, boxed lunch, sit-down dinner, golf cart and access to the driving range. Deadline for registration is May 11. For more information visit www.soroptimistsaratoga.org/springfever or email the Spring Fever Committee at springfever2022@gmail.com.

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

May 10-June 26: Capitalland lacrosse will be running boys and girls May and June lacrosse programs. Players can chose to play on Tuesdays night, Sunday afternoons or both. All age levels will be separated and a scrimmage will be held each night. For more information on all of these programs go to www.capitallandlacrosse.com or e-mail chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

May 8: Registration is open for the 10th annual Kelly’s Angels Mother-Lovin’ 5K Run/Walk, which will be held in Saratoga Spa State Park. The run will also be held as a virtual event. A free kids run open to ages 9 and under will take place at 8:45 a.m. on race day, followed by the main 5K race at 9:15 a.m. Advance registration is $30; race-day registration is $35. All participants, in-person and virtual, will receive a commemorative shirt, but T-shirt sizes are only guaranteed for those who signed up before April 22. To register, visit ZippyReg.com or www.kellysangelsinc.org through May 7 at 10 a.m.

May 29: The Saratoga Springs Lions Club Memorial Duathlon and 5K is scheduled to be held at 8 a.m., starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway parking lot in Saratoga Springs. The duathlon is a three-stage race, with a 5-kilometer run, a 30k bicycle ride and another 5k run to finish. More information can be found at www.thememorialduathlon5k.com.

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

Umpires needed: Anyone wishing to become a high school baseball umpire for the Adirondack Chapter may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916 or Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018.

