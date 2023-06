SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ryan Reagan went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs Wednesday to lead the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team to a 13-3 victory over Upstate Academy 18U.

Warrensburg's Brady Cheney picked up the pitching win, and at the plate, South Glens Falls' Charlie Brammert, Saratoga Catholic's Ronan Rowe, Ballston Spa's Nate DiNuzzo, and Saratoga's Josh Delnicki and Pat McKinley each had two hits. The Stampede improved to 11-3 with the win.