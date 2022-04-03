Randall, Salone play in EHLP finals

Jack Randall and Devon Salone of Queensbury took part in the Eastern Hockey League Premier Frozen Finals in Providence, Rhode Island, this past weekend.

Salone played for the New Hampshire Avalanche, who survived round-robin play against three other teams before losing in the championship game. He scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Junior Rangers on the first day.

Randall is captain of the Vermont Lumberjacks. He recorded seven goals and 15 assists in 41 games this season.

Randall and Salone both played for Queensbury High School.

