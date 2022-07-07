Randall lifts Corinth past Chestertown in TCML baseball

Gavyn Randall hit a walk-off RBI single to score Owen Baker with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Corinth to a 13-12 Tri-County Middle League baseball win over Chestertown.
Randall and Sam Tangora each had three hits for Corinth, with Tangora hitting two doubles. Corinth rallied from a 9-1 fourth-inning deficit to tie the score and send the game into extra innings.
CORINTH 13, CHESTERTOWN 12, 8 inn.
League: Tri-County Middle League Baseball
Chestertown 042 300 03 — 12 10 3
Corinth 100 232 14 — 13 14 2
WP — Bardin. LP — Matson. 2B — Odell (Cor), Tangora 2 (Cor).
Chestertown highlights: Wyatt Jennings 2-5, 2 runs scored and pitched a strong game, Tyler Hitchcock reached base 4 times, scoring 2 runs.
Corinth highlights: Sam Tangora 3-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs. Gavyn Randall 3-4, 1 run. Logan West 2-4, 2 runs. Bubba Graham and Keegan Baker scored 3 runs each. Graham 4 IP, 4 hits, 6K.
Note: After trailing 9-1, Corinth kept battling to tie the score 9-9 in the bottom of the 7th. Chestertown scored 3 in the top of the 8th, but Corinth continued their strong at-bats. Heads-up baserunning by Owen Baker and Tangora with a double steal put runners on second and third. Randall hit a walk-off single to score Baker and end the game.