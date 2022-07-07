Randall lifts Corinth past Chestertown in TCML baseball

Gavyn Randall hit a walk-off RBI single to score Owen Baker with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Corinth to a 13-12 Tri-County Middle League baseball win over Chestertown.

Randall and Sam Tangora each had three hits for Corinth, with Tangora hitting two doubles. Corinth rallied from a 9-1 fourth-inning deficit to tie the score and send the game into extra innings.

Note: After trailing 9-1, Corinth kept battling to tie the score 9-9 in the bottom of the 7th. Chestertown scored 3 in the top of the 8th, but Corinth continued their strong at-bats. Heads-up baserunning by Owen Baker and Tangora with a double steal put runners on second and third. Randall hit a walk-off single to score Baker and end the game.